China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China shows military might in exercises off Taiwan in response to ‘provocations’, says PLA colonel

  • Eastern Theatre Command sends anti-submarine aircraft, jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan to safeguard sovereignty, says spokesman
  • Taipei’s bid to attend US President’s Summit for Democracy risks serious diplomatic crisis between China and the US

Topic |   China's military
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 1:54pm, 17 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE