China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua
China shows military might in exercises off Taiwan in response to ‘provocations’, says PLA colonel
- Eastern Theatre Command sends anti-submarine aircraft, jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan to safeguard sovereignty, says spokesman
- Taipei’s bid to attend US President’s Summit for Democracy risks serious diplomatic crisis between China and the US
Topic | China's military
China has sent anti-submarine aircraft, fighter jets and warships to the southwest and southeast of Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua