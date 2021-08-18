A PLA Y-8 aircraft entered a Taiwanese military target zone minutes before a firing exercise was due to begin, according to local media reports. Photo: Handout
PLA warplane enters Taiwanese military target zone minutes before drill begins
- The island’s air force scrambles jets to shadow 11 aircraft which included fighters, bombers and surveillance planes
- One Y-8 electric warfare aircraft is said to have entered the firing target zone, ignoring warnings that a military exercise was about to begin
