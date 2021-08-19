The US’ B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth strategic bomber, was among the technologies cited by the American air force’s new secretary. Photo: Handout The US’ B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth strategic bomber, was among the technologies cited by the American air force’s new secretary. Photo: Handout
The US’ B-21 Raider, a long-range stealth strategic bomber, was among the technologies cited by the American air force’s new secretary. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China-US arms race set to quicken as American air force chief ups ante

  • US Air Force’s new secretary Frank Kendall seeking to raise spending on technologies that could threaten adversaries
  • Chinese military modernisation is ‘moving faster than I might have anticipated’, he says

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:35pm, 19 Aug, 2021

