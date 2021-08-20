China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters
China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

China’s military nuclear orders rise fourfold in push to catch up with US

  • Main contractor for China’s nuclear projects given almost US$2.65 billion in new military contracts in first seven months of the year
  • Increasing nuclear capability is a natural course of action in the face of challenge posed by the US and its strategy of suppression, military analyst says

Topic |   China's military
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 11:27pm, 20 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters
China is moving to boost its nuclear capabilities. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE