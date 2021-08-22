The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout
The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

Will US military exercises send the desired signal to China?

  • The Large Scale Exercise 2021 was the biggest of its kind since the Cold War and was designed to showcase America’s advantages over China and Russia
  • But Chinese analysts say it also highlighted some US weaknesses at a time it is struggle to reassure allies after its withdrawal from Afghanistan

Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 9:45pm, 22 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout
The exercise included a missile strike on a decommissioned frigate, formerly the USS Ingraham. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE