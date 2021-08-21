Footage of the missile launch was broadcast on state television. Photo: CCTV
China says it successfully tested two new missiles that can take out military command and communications systems
- State media says the short-range weapons can overcome ‘multilayer defences’ to paralyse an enemy’s information facilities
- Missiles hailed for boosting PLA’s combat capabilities, and military observers say they could be used in event of conflict with Taiwan or United States
