China /  Military

China says it successfully tested two new missiles that can take out military command and communications systems

  • State media says the short-range weapons can overcome ‘multilayer defences’ to paralyse an enemy’s information facilities
  • Missiles hailed for boosting PLA’s combat capabilities, and military observers say they could be used in event of conflict with Taiwan or United States

Topic |   China's military
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:18pm, 21 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Footage of the missile launch was broadcast on state television. Photo: CCTV
