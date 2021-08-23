Taiwan’s defence ministry has reportedly proposed a special budget of US$7.14 billion to mass-produce precision and long-range missiles. Photo: Handout
Taiwan's defence ministry has reportedly proposed a special budget of US$7.14 billion to mass-produce precision and long-range missiles.
Taiwan’s planned US$7 billion missile boost may push PLA to step up combat readiness

  • Analysts expect a ‘rational’ response from China’s military and say it will continue to focus on preparedness for war
  • Taiwanese media reported that the defence ministry proposed a special budget to expand development by top weapons maker

Taiwan
’s defence ministry is reportedly seeking to significantly expand the self-ruled island’s missile development budget, but analysts expect a “rational” response from China’s military despite its sabre-rattling.

They say a war across the Taiwan Strait is unlikely for now, and the

People’s Liberation Army
will continue to focus on boosting combat readiness.

“At this stage, initiating a strike [against Taiwan] is rather unlikely and [Beijing] will probably take a more rational approach – that could mean more verbal attacks and stepping up the military strategy and preparedness for war,” said Zhu Songling, a professor at the Institute of Taiwan Studies at Beijing Union University.

But he said if tensions were to dramatically worsen, Beijing would up the ante.

Beijing claims Taiwan as its own and has not renounced the use of force to bring the democratic island under its control.

“If Taiwan crosses the line on the national anti-secession law, then it is likely [Beijing] will move towards a non-peaceful response,” Zhu said.

It comes as the US withdrawal from

Afghanistan
, and Kabul falling to the Taliban last week, has
raised concerns in Taipei
over how much trust the independence-leaning
Democratic Progressive Party
government should place in Washington’s security commitment to Taiwan.

Responding to the chaos in Afghanistan on Wednesday, Taiwanese President

Tsai Ing-wen
said the island needed “to be stronger, more united and more resolute in protecting ourselves” given the growing military threat from Beijing.

Days later, several Taiwanese media outlets reported that the island’s defence ministry had proposed a special budget of NT$200 billion (US$7.14 billion) – or about 54 per cent of current military spending – to boost missile manufacturing by its top weapons maker, the National Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology.

The funds would be used to mass-produce missiles with precision and long-range capabilities, Taipei Times reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources.

It said the proposed budget was in line with Tsai’s 2019 call to increase production of the Tien Kung-3 long-range surface-to-air missile and the Hsiung Feng-3 mid-range supersonic anti-ship missile. Both of those would be upgraded and there were also plans to develop a hypersonic missile and a mid-range air-launched cruise missile with an expected range of more than 2,000km (1,240 miles), the report said.

Taiwan’s defence ministry declined to comment on the reports, saying its military budget was still being reviewed by cabinet.

The special budget would be in addition to the proposed NT$372.6 billion in defence spending for next year, according to Taiwanese media reports. That figure is a 3 per cent increase on the 2021 budget. If the defence spending is approved by cabinet it will be sent to the legislature for review.

In Beijing, former PLA instructor Song Zhongping said that while Taiwan has had the ability to develop short-range missiles since the 1970s, it “doesn’t really have the technologies needed to make precision strike missiles”.

He said a bigger budget for missiles was likely to increase tensions across the strait and would not change the power balance between Taipei and Beijing.

Relations have deteriorated since Tsai was elected president in 2016 and refused to accept the one-China principle, with Beijing ramping up pressure on Taiwan, including by suspending official exchanges, staging war games close to the island and poaching its diplomatic allies. Taiwan and the United States have meanwhile moved closer in recent years, further angering Beijing.

Song echoed Zhu’s view that China’s military was likely to react to a bigger missile budget by increasing its preparedness for conflict.

“And if [Taiwan] starts to amass more threatening weapons, it could prompt Beijing to make a pre-emptive move,” he added.

Additional reporting by Kinling Lo

