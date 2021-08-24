The Liaoning aircraft carrier sails during a drill in 2018. The PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait until Thursday. Photo: AFP
China holds naval drills ahead of US-led Quad exercise off the coast of Guam
- PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait
- It will finish as American, Indian, Australian and Japanese navies begin high-profile Malabar exercise
Topic | China's military
