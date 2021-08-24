The Liaoning aircraft carrier sails during a drill in 2018. The PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait until Thursday. Photo: AFP The Liaoning aircraft carrier sails during a drill in 2018. The PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait until Thursday. Photo: AFP
China holds naval drills ahead of US-led Quad exercise off the coast of Guam

  • PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait
  • It will finish as American, Indian, Australian and Japanese navies begin high-profile Malabar exercise

Sarah Zheng
Updated: 9:30pm, 24 Aug, 2021

The Liaoning aircraft carrier sails during a drill in 2018. The PLA is conducting live ammunition training in the South China Sea, Yellow Sea and Bohai Strait until Thursday. Photo: AFP
