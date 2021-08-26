A Taiwanese air force F-16V fighter jet takes off during a drill. The island has announced a special budget for new warplanes. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s biggest defence budget includes US$1.4 billion for new warplanes
- But the US$16.8 billion in overall military spending is a modest 5.2 per cent increase from 2021
- The island is seeking to boost its defences as it faces growing threats from the People’s Liberation Army
