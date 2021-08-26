The Tibet Military District has mobilised several synthetic brigades – brigades combining different battle units – for a joint operation drill in Tibet. More than 10 combat units are taking part. Photo: CCTV
China-India border: joint PLA drill in Tibet sends strong warning to opposition troops, say analysts
- During the training over two days and one night, the combined forces carried out a shell raid, electromagnetic attack and espionage, according to CCTV
- Quality production and absence of propaganda voice-over ‘gives a feeling of strong, real combat’, says military expert
Topic | China-India border dispute
