China /  Military

China-India border: joint PLA drill in Tibet sends strong warning to opposition troops, say analysts

  • During the training over two days and one night, the combined forces carried out a shell raid, electromagnetic attack and espionage, according to CCTV
  • Quality production and absence of propaganda voice-over ‘gives a feeling of strong, real combat’, says military expert

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:53pm, 26 Aug, 2021

The Tibet Military District has mobilised several synthetic brigades – brigades combining different battle units – for a joint operation drill in Tibet. More than 10 combat units are taking part. Photo: CCTV
