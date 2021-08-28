Mourners at the funeral of one of the victims of Thursday’s bombing. Photo: TNS
China and US militaries resume high-level talks with Afghan crisis top of the agenda
- A Chinese source says Beijing wanted to discuss its concerns about Afghanistan in Alaska in March but the US ‘ignored’ it
- Last week’s talks between senior military officials were the first of their kind since Joe Biden took office in January
Topic | China's military
