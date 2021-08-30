The reporting system for foreign vessels entering and leaving China’s territorial water was added to the Maritime Traffic Safety Law which was revised in April. From Wednesday foreign ships must report ship ID and cargo information to China’s maritime administrations. Photo: Weibo
South China Sea: China demands foreign vessels report before entering ‘its territorial waters’
- From Wednesday, foreign vessels must declare ship’s name, call sign, position and dangerous cargo
- It comes amid escalating tension between China and rival claimants, as well as Western nations led by the US and its expanded military presence in the region
Topic | South China Sea
The reporting system for foreign vessels entering and leaving China’s territorial water was added to the Maritime Traffic Safety Law which was revised in April. From Wednesday foreign ships must report ship ID and cargo information to China’s maritime administrations. Photo: Weibo