Computer-aided war games simulate a People’s Liberation Army attack as part of the Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan’s largest annual war games which also feature live-fire drills. Photo: Handout
Taiwan to hold air raid drill alongside mega war games as test of ‘overall alertness’ against Chinese PLA attack
- Annual military and air raid drills timed to coincide in September as a test of preparedness of ‘both the government and the public’ against military threats
- Island-wide exercises come amid rising cross-strait tensions, with Beijing aiming missiles at Taiwan and sending warplanes into its air defence zone
Topic | Taiwan
