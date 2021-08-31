China’s military modernisation has sparked a rivalry with American counterparts. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese military ‘not afraid of suffering, death’ after US vows to intimidate enemies
- United States Air Force secretary Frank Kendall had said the US would keep investing in tech that ‘will be intimidating to future enemies’
- China’s forces will not be cowed, spokesman says, citing Korean war and shooting down of US aircraft in the 1960s
