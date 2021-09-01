Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan plans new defence agency to better prepare military reservists to step up during a war

  • Taiwan’s reserve force has been criticised for being unable to replace the regular force in the event of a war because of inadequate training
  • Island defence ministry says PLA is a growing threat to Taiwan as its combat effectiveness already extends beyond the first island chain

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:59pm, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo
Taiwan’s defence ministry has budgeted NT$258 million (US$9.3 million) to finance a new agency to better manage its military reservists. Photo: AP Photo
READ FULL ARTICLE