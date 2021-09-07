Taiwan’s defence ministry is seeking an increase of nearly 10 per cent in the next financial year to cover the costs of responding to the rising number of PLA warplanes flying towards the island. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan reveals high cost of PLA aggressive sorties with air force budget boost proposal
- Maintenance and cost of scrambling jets has seen a 56 per cent rise in funding during Tsai Ing-wen’s presidency
- The sharp increases have been mainly due to growing tensions between Taipei and Beijing, with 435 PLA sorties so far this year
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan’s defence ministry is seeking an increase of nearly 10 per cent in the next financial year to cover the costs of responding to the rising number of PLA warplanes flying towards the island. Photo: EPA-EFE