China’s Wing Loong drones can carry a payload of a dozen missiles while reaching speeds of up to 370km/h (230mph). Photo: Dickson Lee
Regional stability ‘at risk’ from China’s growing use of military drones
- Three Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles spotted near Japan last month highlighted the increased focus on the technology
- But Beijing is not alone in developing and deploying drones in the region and experts say an arms race could follow
Topic | China's military
China’s Wing Loong drones can carry a payload of a dozen missiles while reaching speeds of up to 370km/h (230mph). Photo: Dickson Lee