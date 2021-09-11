China’s Wing Loong drones can carry a payload of a dozen missiles while reaching speeds of up to 370km/h (230mph). Photo: Dickson Lee China’s Wing Loong drones can carry a payload of a dozen missiles while reaching speeds of up to 370km/h (230mph). Photo: Dickson Lee
China

Regional stability ‘at risk’ from China’s growing use of military drones

  • Three Chinese unmanned aerial vehicles spotted near Japan last month highlighted the increased focus on the technology
  • But Beijing is not alone in developing and deploying drones in the region and experts say an arms race could follow

China's military
Kristin Huang
Updated: 5:00pm, 11 Sep, 2021

