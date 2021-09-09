Members of Taiwan’s navy attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ta Chiang corvette in Yilan county on September 9, 2021. Photo: AFP
Taiwan navy commissions stealth missile corvette to aid asymmetric war strategy against Beijing
- The ‘carrier killer’ Ta Jiang was commissioned alongside a high-speed minelayer, both produced by Lung Teh Shipbuilding Company
- Taiwan’s navy has proposed a budget of US$1.5 billion for the next financial year, including an allocation to upgrade six frigates
Topic | Taiwan
Members of Taiwan’s navy attend the inauguration ceremony of the Ta Chiang corvette in Yilan county on September 9, 2021. Photo: AFP