South China Sea: Beijing ramps up drills and tests its ability to seize an island

  • PLA exercises in contested waters coincide with rising tension with the US military and its insistence on freedom-of-navigation operations in the region
  • China has conducted 20 naval exercises involving elements of island capture in the first half of 2021, far exceeding 13 such exercises last year

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:12pm, 9 Sep, 2021

The Chinese military is conducting drills in the west of the Leizhou Peninsula and in a separate exercise, a naval detachment under the Southern Theatre Command conducted an amphibious landing exercise in the South China Sea in the early hours of the morning. Photo: CCTV/Handout
