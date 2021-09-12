Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s PLA commanders come out in force as troops chase perfect response to US and Nato

  • Nearly 200 senior military commanders gathered for annual exercise at Zhurihe training base to inspect combat readiness and standardise drill evaluations
  • Training included intensive session to rectify deficiencies exposed in recent confrontational drills with the ‘blue army’, which simulates US and Nato commands

Topic |   China military reform
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00am, 12 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE