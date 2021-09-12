Combined PLA forces took part in a three-day training exercise from September 7 at the Zhurihe training base in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Handout
China’s PLA commanders come out in force as troops chase perfect response to US and Nato
- Nearly 200 senior military commanders gathered for annual exercise at Zhurihe training base to inspect combat readiness and standardise drill evaluations
- Training included intensive session to rectify deficiencies exposed in recent confrontational drills with the ‘blue army’, which simulates US and Nato commands
Topic | China military reform
