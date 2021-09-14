US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard
China /  Military

US Coast Guard spots Chinese warships off Alaska

  • Pentagon site says an advanced destroyer among four vessels seen near the Aleutian Islands last month
  • Photos of ships taken down from site just hours after they were posted

Topic |   China's military
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 14 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard
US Coast Guard says a group of Chinese warships, including its most advanced Type 055 destroyer, were spotted sailing in the waters off Alaska late last month. Photo: US Coast Guard
READ FULL ARTICLE