A Ching-kuo indigenous defence fighter jet takes off from a converted highway in southern Taiwan as part of the island’s annual military exercises. Photo: CNA
Fighter jets test roads-to-runways strategy in Taiwan war games
- Dramatic landing on makeshift runway is latest in the island’s annual week-long war games
- There are five highways which can be converted quickly into landing strips in case of possible attack on Taiwanese airbases
Topic | Taiwan
