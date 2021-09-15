An air defence brigade under China’s Tibetan Military Region knocked off several incoming target, according to the video released by CCTV on Monday. Photo: Weibo
China-India border tension: live-fire drill tests PLA defences at altitude in Tibet
- CCTV video shows Tibetan Military Region brigade hit incoming targets with HQ-16B surface-to-air missile system during exercise at 4,700m altitude
- The same missile system has been sold to Pakistan and deployed to the disputed Kashmir region against India on another front
Topic | China-India border dispute
An air defence brigade under China’s Tibetan Military Region knocked off several incoming target, according to the video released by CCTV on Monday. Photo: Weibo