A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP
A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP
China /  Military

US General Milley defends calls to Chinese during Trump presidency as effort to avoid conflict

  • Biden defends general while Trump calls Milley ‘a complete nutjob’ and says he ‘never told me about calls being made to China’
  • New book reports Milley called the admiral overseeing US Indo-Pacific Command and recommended postponing upcoming military exercises

Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:15pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP
A new book by Washington Post journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa says General Mark Milley told China’s General Li Zuocheng that he would warn his counterpart in the event of a US attack. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE