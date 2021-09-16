Taiwan is looking to strengthen its missile defences. Photo: Handout
Taiwan to boost arms spending with extra cash for missiles and ‘carrier killer’ ships amid growing pressure from mainland China
- A special budget will see Taipei spending US$8.7bn over the next five years on domestically produced weapons
- The announcement comes in the face of growing cross-strait tensions as Beijing continues to send war ships and planes close to the island
Topic | Taiwan
