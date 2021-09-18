The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP
The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP
China /  Military

Chinese magazine praises J-20 fighter, but experts doubt it can rule the skies

  • Military publication suggests the jet, dubbed Mighty Dragon, is likely to join more exercises in future
  • But its Russian engine and a lack of strategic transporters will limit its influence, observers say

Topic |   China's military
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 2:00pm, 18 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP
The Chinese military’s J-20, also known as Mighty Dragon, is limited by its Russian engine, analysts say. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE