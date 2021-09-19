PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn
Chinese military steps up night drills and brings in more advanced equipment close to Indian border
- The People’s Liberation Army is trying to familiarise its troops with new-generation equipment in the Xinjiang military district
- One company commander tells a military newspaper that the PLA wants higher standards from troops at high altitudes
Topic | China-India border dispute
PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn