PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn
PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn
China /  Military

Chinese military steps up night drills and brings in more advanced equipment close to Indian border

  • The People’s Liberation Army is trying to familiarise its troops with new-generation equipment in the Xinjiang military district
  • One company commander tells a military newspaper that the PLA wants higher standards from troops at high altitudes

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 12:23pm, 19 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn
PLA troops are practising with advanced new weapons systems. Photo: www.81.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE