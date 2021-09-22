The B-21 Raider stealth bomber will able to deliver conventional and thermonuclear weapons. Illustration: US Air Force
US ramps up B-21 stealth bomber production ‘to take on China’
- US Air Force secretary says five aircraft are under construction, up from two in previous reports
- Chinese analyst says the American military is abandoning its traditional testing regime, showing it is under pressure
Topic | China's military
