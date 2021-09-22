China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua
China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Military

China should ‘fine-tune’ nuclear weapons policy amid US pressure, ex-diplomat says

  • Former disarmament affairs envoy to UN calls for review of ‘no first use’ pledge as a way to counter America’s growing military presence in region
  • In a speech, Sha Zukang also says it is only ‘a matter of time’ before Beijing joins an arms control pact with Washington and Moscow

Topic |   China's military
Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou in Beijing

Updated: 11:56pm, 22 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua
China has had a policy of not being the first to use a nuclear weapon in a conflict since it first developed them in 1964. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE