The fast attack submarine USS Oklahoma City at the US naval base on Guam, part of the strategic second island chain. Photo: AP
Chinese military plans for Taiwan hampered by second island chain

  • Mainland magazine outlines scenario for attack on self-ruled island but concedes it would result in protracted war with US
  • China’s next aircraft carrier equipped with electromagnetic catapults could reverse the strategic situation, it suggests

Kristin Huang
Updated: 8:00am, 26 Sep, 2021

