The C5-M Super Galaxy has a payload-carrying capacity of nearly 130 tonnes. Photo: Shutterstock
US Air Force supersizes cargo training as it seeks to spread risk in the Pacific
- Two Super Galaxy giant airlifters touched down at a base in western Tokyo for a week of training, US military reports
- Exercise comes as more complex stealth fighters are dispersed across the region
Topic | US-China relations
