In this undated file photo released by the Taiwan defence ministry, a Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. Photo: Taiwan defence ministry via AP
People’s Liberation Army sends 24 warplanes to Taiwan’s air zone in show of force
- It was the 20th time PLA planes had entered the air zone this month, according to Taiwan’s defence ministry
- The incursion came as China’s Maritime Safety Administration reported the PLA was having live-fire drills in the Yellow Sea and Bohai Sea
Topic | Taiwan
