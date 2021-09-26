US and Chinese military personnel are known to have conversations to help prevent unintended clashes. Photo: US Navy
China, US unlikely to have military conflict, Chinese think tank says
- Contact between the two militaries has helped to prevent political disputes leading to misunderstandings, it reports
- Top US military officer is known to have made calls to reassure his Chinese counterpart in the final months of Donald Trump’s presidency
Topic | US-China relations
US and Chinese military personnel are known to have conversations to help prevent unintended clashes. Photo: US Navy