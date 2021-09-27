“A unique set of safeguards” will regulate how highly-enriched uranium is used by Australia, according to a US White House official. Photo: US Navy via AP
Australian Aukus subs: are China’s fears of a nuclear arms race in the Indo-Pacific founded?
- Australia would be the only non-nuclear state with highly enriched uranium-powered submarines, something China fears will undermine regional stability
- The fuel used to power the submarines could be used to build nuclear weapons — so how it is handled will be key to gauging the allies’ intentions
Topic | Aukus alliance
