The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters
US flies back into hypersonic fast lane as it tests air-breathing weapon
- Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept has its first successful free flight in eight years
- Americans making up for lost time after prioritising other areas while China and Russia forged ahead, experts say
Topic | US-China relations
The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters