The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters
The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters
China /  Military

US flies back into hypersonic fast lane as it tests air-breathing weapon

  • Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept has its first successful free flight in eight years
  • Americans making up for lost time after prioritising other areas while China and Russia forged ahead, experts say

Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:00pm, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters
The Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept had its previous successful free flight in 2013. Illustration: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE