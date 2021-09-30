The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout
The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

New version of China’s most advanced air-to-air missile the PL-15 is destined for export market

  • Manufacturers say the missile will be able to strike manned and unmanned aircraft and cruise missiles from a range of more than 145km
  • Military source says Pakistan will receive the new version of the missile, which travels at four times the speed of sound

Topic |   Zhuhai Airshow
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 2:47am, 30 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout
The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE