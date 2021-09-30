The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout
New version of China’s most advanced air-to-air missile the PL-15 is destined for export market
- Manufacturers say the missile will be able to strike manned and unmanned aircraft and cruise missiles from a range of more than 145km
- Military source says Pakistan will receive the new version of the missile, which travels at four times the speed of sound
Topic | Zhuhai Airshow
The new missiles on display at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: Handout