25 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan’s air defence zone

Taiwan’s air force scrambled again on Friday to warn away 25 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defence zone, according to the defence ministry in Taipei. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force , often in the southwestern part of its air defence zone close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. The latest PLA air force mission involved 18 J-16 and four Su-30 fighters plus two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, the Taiwan ministry said. Beijing urges French senators to rethink trip to Taiwan next week It said Taiwan sent combat aircraft to warn away the PLA aircraft, while missile systems were deployed to monitor them. The Chinese aircraft all flew in an area close to the Pratas, with the two bombers flying closest to the atoll, according to a map that the ministry issued. There was no immediate comment from China. The largest sortie to date happened in June, involving 28 PLA air force aircraft. PLA says UK frigate’s passage through Taiwan Strait is a ‘publicity stunt’ Last week, China’s air force flew 24 fighter jets toward Taiwan after it announced it would apply to join a Pacific trade group that Beijing also applied to join. Beijing regards Taiwan as a breakaway province and has not ruled out the use of force to reunify it with the mainland.