Members of the August 1 aerobatic team perform at the Zhuhai air show. Photo: AP
Space-age exhibits among main attractions at Zhuhai air show
- Visitors to the event were able to see lunar samples from the Chang’e 5 mission to the moon, a space refuelling vehicle and a model of a new capsule
- The event also showcased advanced military technology, including electronic warfare aircraft, drones and missiles
