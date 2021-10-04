PLA J-16 fighter jets are among the aircraft to have made night incursions into Taiwan’s southeast ADIZ on the weekend. Photo: 81.com PLA J-16 fighter jets are among the aircraft to have made night incursions into Taiwan’s southeast ADIZ on the weekend. Photo: 81.com
Beijing sends record 52 fighter jets to test Taiwan, raising fear of mishaps

  • PLA has sent 145 warplanes to the island’s ADIZ since Friday as part of its strategy to ramp up pressure on Taiwan and test its air defences
  • In addition to flexing its military might for Taiwan, the PLA is showing its strength before a joint drill involving Western forces in the South China Sea

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 10:04pm, 4 Oct, 2021

