Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Failure to defend Taiwan would be ‘catastrophic’ for peace in Asia, Tsai Ing-wen says

  • Island will do whatever it takes to defend itself, with the consequences of failure reaching beyond its shores, Tsai writes in Foreign Affairs magazine
  • Japanese foreign minister says Tokyo hopes Taipei and Beijing can resolve their differences, but will weigh possible scenarios ‘to consider what options we have’

Topic |   Taiwan
Teddy Ng
Teddy Ng

Updated: 5:59pm, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen (centre) inspects military troops in Tainan, southern Taiwan, in January. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE