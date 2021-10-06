Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators:“The Chinese Communists already have the ability to [attack Taiwan on all fronts] now, but they need to think about the cost and consequence of starting a war.” Photo: AFP Taiwan’s defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislators:“The Chinese Communists already have the ability to [attack Taiwan on all fronts] now, but they need to think about the cost and consequence of starting a war.” Photo: AFP
Beijing capable of Taiwan invasion by 2025, island’s defence minister says amid expanding PLA sorties

  • ‘It is the toughest situation I have seen in more than 40 years of my military life,’ Chiu Kuo-cheng told legislature session
  • US President Joe Biden says he and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to abide by Taiwan agreement

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 1:19pm, 6 Oct, 2021

