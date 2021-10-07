A J-16D fighter jet (third from right) is seen at the Xiangtang airbase in Jiangxi in this satellite image taken in May and released on Saturday. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review
China’s new J-16D fighter jet has been deployed to an eastern airbase near Taiwan
- It’s not clear if the electronic warfare aircraft was among the planes that flew into the island’s air defence zone in recent show of force
- New hangars have also been built for advanced fighters at another airbase in Zhejiang province, according to satellite images
Topic | China's military
A J-16D fighter jet (third from right) is seen at the Xiangtang airbase in Jiangxi in this satellite image taken in May and released on Saturday. Photo: Kanwa Defence Review