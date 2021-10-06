General Zhang Xudong, centre, had been suffering from cancer. Photo: Weibo General Zhang Xudong, centre, had been suffering from cancer. Photo: Weibo
General Zhang Xudong, centre, had been suffering from cancer. Photo: Weibo
Chinese general Zhang Xudong who stepped down as head of Western Theatre Command in June dies aged 58

  • Zhang, who was replaced as head of the country’s biggest military theatre, had been suffering from cancer and gastrointestinal problems, military sources say
  • His replacement, Xu Qiling, stepped down after just two months and is also said to be in poor health amid a spate of illnesses among commanders and troops

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:00pm, 6 Oct, 2021

