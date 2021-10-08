Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Most Taiwanese not worried Beijing will attack any time soon, polls suggest

  • Attempt to unify Taiwan with mainland China in the coming years not seen as likely by majority in recent surveys
  • But observers say mainland political dynamics and a lack of cross-strait dialogue should discourage a false sense of security

Topic |   Taiwan
Linda LewLawrence Chung
Linda Lew and Lawrence Chung

Updated: 1:37pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE