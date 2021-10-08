Taiwanese military helicopters carry Taiwan flags over Taipei, but flights close to the island by PLA planes raise the question of whether an invasion is planned. Photo: EPA-EFE
Most Taiwanese not worried Beijing will attack any time soon, polls suggest
- Attempt to unify Taiwan with mainland China in the coming years not seen as likely by majority in recent surveys
- But observers say mainland political dynamics and a lack of cross-strait dialogue should discourage a false sense of security
Topic | Taiwan
