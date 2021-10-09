A Tengden TB-001 twin-tailed scorpion drone performs at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on September 28, 2021. China has been urged to tap into its booming drone-tech industry to advance its submarine-detection capability. Photo: EPA-EFE A Tengden TB-001 twin-tailed scorpion drone performs at the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai on September 28, 2021. China has been urged to tap into its booming drone-tech industry to advance its submarine-detection capability. Photo: EPA-EFE
Could anti-submarine drones help China keep up with US and Japan in underwater arms race?

  • Chinese military magazine outlines importance of striving for hi-tech shore-based anti-sub patrol aircraft as other nations aim to employ more advanced boats
  • US analyst says drones can expand reach and economy of anti-submarine efforts but their carrying capacity is limited

Kristin Huang
Updated: 6:00am, 9 Oct, 2021

