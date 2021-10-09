A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the PLA Navy takes part in a military display in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout via Reuters
China raises nuclear submarine stealth game with redesign and tactics to ‘hide ID numbers’
- The PLA Navy has reconfigured its new generation Type 094 submarines, capable of firing ballistic missiles that can reach the US mainland
- The redesign will make the subs stealthier, quieter, and able to hide ID numbers to confuse observers, a report and analysts say
Topic | China's military
