A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the PLA Navy takes part in a military display in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout via Reuters
China raises nuclear submarine stealth game with redesign and tactics to ‘hide ID numbers’

  • The PLA Navy has reconfigured its new generation Type 094 submarines, capable of firing ballistic missiles that can reach the US mainland
  • The redesign will make the subs stealthier, quieter, and able to hide ID numbers to confuse observers, a report and analysts say

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:00pm, 9 Oct, 2021

A nuclear-powered Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarine of the PLA Navy takes part in a military display in the South China Sea. Photo: Handout via Reuters
