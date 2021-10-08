The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters
Beijing expected to take countermeasures after reports US troops are training Taiwanese military
- Analysts say the PLA could step up combat preparations while others say Washington is willing to ‘play the Taiwan card’
- The Chinese foreign ministry says the move goes against Washington’s previous commitments
Topic | China's military
The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters