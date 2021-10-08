The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters
The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters
China /  Military

Beijing expected to take countermeasures after reports US troops are training Taiwanese military

  • Analysts say the PLA could step up combat preparations while others say Washington is willing to ‘play the Taiwan card’
  • The Chinese foreign ministry says the move goes against Washington’s previous commitments

Topic |   China's military
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 10:45pm, 8 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters
The US has reportedly sent special operations troops to help train Taiwan’s military. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE