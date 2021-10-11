A screenshot from CCTV footage shows Chinese army tank exercises in the Karakoram. Photo: Handout A screenshot from CCTV footage shows Chinese army tank exercises in the Karakoram. Photo: Handout
A screenshot from CCTV footage shows Chinese army tank exercises in the Karakoram. Photo: Handout
Chinese PLA runs tank drills on Indian border as Ladakh talks fail

  • Xinjiang military district troops tested high-altitude battle capabilities with a range of tank manoeuvres, state media reported
  • This came as the 13th round of commander-level border talks with India broke down on Sunday

Topic |   China-India border dispute
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 9:07pm, 11 Oct, 2021

