A screenshot from CCTV footage shows Chinese army tank exercises in the Karakoram. Photo: Handout
Chinese PLA runs tank drills on Indian border as Ladakh talks fail
- Xinjiang military district troops tested high-altitude battle capabilities with a range of tank manoeuvres, state media reported
- This came as the 13th round of commander-level border talks with India broke down on Sunday
