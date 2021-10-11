The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters
China says it carried out beach landing, assault drills in province opposite Taiwan
- Taiwan has complained of stepped-up military and political pressure, including massed air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone
- The drills had been carried out ‘in recent days’ in the southern part of Fujian province, says the official People’s Liberation Army Daily newspaper
Topic | Taiwan
The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters