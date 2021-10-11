The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters
The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan
China /  Military

China says it carried out beach landing, assault drills in province opposite Taiwan

  • Taiwan has complained of stepped-up military and political pressure, including massed air force incursions into Taiwan’s air defence identification zone
  • The drills had been carried out ‘in recent days’ in the southern part of Fujian province, says the official People’s Liberation Army Daily newspaper

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:11pm, 11 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters
The sun sets over China’s southeastern coast of Fujian as seen from Taiwan’s frontline island of Quemoy, also called Kinmen. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE