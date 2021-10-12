The Chinese military has followed its beach landing and assault drills in Fujian province, which faces Taiwan, with a warning that it is determined to thwart any attempt at independence for the island. Photo: Handout
PLA reinforces mainland drill with threat to ‘crush’ Taiwan separatists
- Warning of determined response comes a day after Taiwanese president rebuffed calls for peaceful reunification
- The Chinese military is also carrying out beach landing and other exercises in Fujian province, directly across the Taiwan Strait
Topic | Taiwan
